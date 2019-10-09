Ocala boy battling cancer gets surprise from country music star Kelsea Ballerini

An Ocala boy was brought to tears when he opened a special gift that arrived in the mail Tuesday.

Ayden Morgan, 9, pulled a guitar sent from country music star Kelsea Ballerini out of the box. It had his name on the back in braille.

Ballerini included a personal note in the package that read, "Meeting you in St. Augustine really touched my heart, and I wanted to get you a special guitar to encourage you to keep playing and using your gift. All my love. Kelsea."

Ayden's connection to Ballerini started back in April when he was granted his wish to meet his favorite artist at her St. Augustine concert through an organization called For the Love of Music.

During the meet and greet, the pair connected about their love for music and playing different types of instruments, including the electric guitar. It seems Ayden really touched Ballerini as her sweet gift arrived almost six months after.

Ayden was born with a very rare brain cancer that left him completely blind since the age of 3. He's undergone more than 21 surgeries but continues to thrive every single day according to his mom, even after doctors didn't believe he'd be able to walk or talk.

Ayden and his family said they were very thankful for Ballerini's gift. It's safe to say Ayden will be a fan for life.



