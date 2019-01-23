Ocala elementary school on lockdown during search for suspect

A suspect was taken into custody by Ocala Police Departent. (Photo: Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. - An elementary school in Ocala was placed on lockdown Wednesday as authorities searched for a suspect in the area.

The lockdown at College Park Elementary went into effect at 8:12 a.m. after a driver, later identified as 22-year-old Johnathan Holmes, fled during a traffic stop near Gaiteway Plaza, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Officers said the Holmes pulled out in front of another Ocala officer and collided with a patrol car.

SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN PROGRESS, COLLEGE PARK ELEM. ON LOCK DOWN AS A PRECAUTION



At 8:12 a.m. Officer William Joedicke conducted a traffic stop in the area of Gaiteway Plaza. The driver fled, pulled out in front of another OPD officer and collided with a patrol vehicle. pic.twitter.com/vnigZHmEx5 — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 23, 2019

After the crash, a passenger in Holmes' vehicle tried to get out of it and was hit by it, police said. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Holmes also hit a fire hydrant near Southwest 10th Street and Southwest 27th Avenue before abandoning the vehicle and running away, according to police.

While fleeing, the driver hit a fire hydrant in the area of SW 10th Street and SW 27th Avenue. He abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. OPD has set up a perimeter, College Park Elementary has been placed on lock down as a precaution, & MCSO Air One and K-9 Units are assisting. pic.twitter.com/1vk3Fj0odW — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 23, 2019

Officers set up a perimeter and had units carrying out the search by helicopter, on the ground and with the help of K-9 units.

The search was called off just before 10 a.m., police said.

Holmes was taken into custody and is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and resisting arrest without violence, according to police. Officers said additional charges are pending.

