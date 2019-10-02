Ocala K-9 helps police seize 94 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

PHOTO CREDIT: OCALA POLICE

OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Police Department said agents from the United Drug Enforcement Strike Team had help from K-9 Babbo to seize 94 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

Police said the two suspects driving the U-Haul truck were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana.

Authorities said the men were pulled over for a minor traffic violation just north of State Road 40 on Interstate 75.

Investigators shared the news on Facebook on Wednesday.

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

