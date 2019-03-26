Ocala man accused of having sex with 13-year-old girl may have other victims

OCALA, Fla. - A 22-year-old Ocala man previously accused of molesting a minor has been arrested again on allegations he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Jonathan Erick Doody II was arrested Tuesday after the girl told investigators Doody had sex with her several times last summer.

[MORE: Florida man claims to be 'Insta famous,’ lures, rapes Texas girl, police say | Real estate agent raped woman who was house hunting, police say]

Authorities said the girl decided to report the alleged incidents after learning Doody was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim 12-16 years of age in January, after being accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl.

While reporting the alleged incidents, the 13-year-old girl gave investigators detailed accounts of the alleged sexual encounters and was able to describe Doody's bedroom in great detail, deputies said.

Doody denied the allegations and told investigators the girl had never been to his house, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Following his arrest Tuesday, Doody faces two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on victims 12-16 years of age, records show.

Due to information learned throughout the investigation, detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about other potential victims is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-368-3508.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.