Ocala man attempted to light DCF on fire, officers say

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after officers say he tried to set a Department of Children and Families building on fire.

Ocala police responded to assist the Marion County Sheriff's Office with an attempted occupied arson just before 8 a.m at the DCF building on Southwest 13th street.

Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Tommy Lee Holt after they found a beer box with eight bottles, according to an Ocala Police Department release. The bottles each had burned wicks inside of them and were found about 15-feet from the occupied building, OPD said. Deputies say these items resembled a Molotov cocktail, a destructive device used to cause fires.

Investigators also found an empty clear container at the neighboring business that seemed to hold diesel exhaust fluid. Surveillance video from a nearby gas station appeared to show Holt purchasing the gasoline and carrying the beer box.

Holt was arrested on charges of possession and manufacture of a firebomb, one count of transportation of a firebomb, placing a destructive device and attempted arson. He's being held in the Marion County Jail on $20,000 bond.

