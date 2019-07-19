Ocala man hit, killed by car while pushing vehicle on SR 40

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An Ocala man was hit and killed while pushing a disabled vehicle on State Road 40 in Marion County.

Troopers said Guillermo Guadalupe Roque-Teniente, 20, was moving a disabled Jeep west with two other men in the outside lane of S.R. 40, just west of Southwest 60th Avenue, to a nearby gas station Thursday night when the crash took place.

Roque-Teniente was pushing from behind the Jeep while the other two tried moving it from the front when the driver of a Chevy Malibu hit him, according to the crash report.

The Malibu continued moving until it hit the Jeep, causing the Jeep to flip over off the roadway and forcing the two men trying to move it to the ground, the report said.

Roque-Teniente was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The two other men were not seriously hurt.

The driver of the Malibu was not injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It's unclear whether he will face charges.

