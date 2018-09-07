Ocala officers save man's life along Interstate 75

OCALA, Fla. - The first responders who saved a man's life after he suffered a heart attack along Interstate 75 this week are speaking out. They said it took a team effort to help the victim.

Ocala Police Officer Joshua Warner and Officer Trainee Shelby O'Grady were out patrolling Tuesday afternoon when they heard a call on the radio about two miles from their location.

"A call came over our radio about a citizen on the side of the road who was having some form of a heart attack or heart failure," Warner said.

Police said the victim and his wife were traveling through Ocala on their way to a wedding when he suffered a medical episode.

The victim pulled off on the side of I-75 southbound and his wife called 911.

Warner and O'Grady responded immediately. Warner said to get to them quickly, they traveled north on a southbound ramp to get onto the interstate and then drove against the flow of traffic to get to the victim.

By the time officers arrived, other drivers had stopped and started performing CPR. Warner said a 911 dispatcher was on the phone with them providing them instructions.

O'Grady said she had only been out in the field for 10 days, but just recently went through AED training and responded quickly.

"We've handled the AED before. I've never put them on a person, a living person," O'Grady said.

Warner and O'Grady delivered one shock to the victim and then started performing CPR again.

Paramedics arrived moments later and rushed him to the hospital. Doctors told Ocala police the AED saved the man's life.

"It's good that we're able to do something good. Not every day you get to go to circumstances like this that become a good outcome," O'Grady said.

Warner also credited the bystanders who acted quickly when every second counts.

"It was just perfect timing. People at the right place at the right time," he said. "It gives you faith in mankind still. There's good people out there."

The officers add not every call ends this way, but said this is why they signed up for the job.

"We truly believe we want to be out there, we want to help the community. We want to help people," Warner said. "That's what we're out here for. We want to help people and what we did that day is what we signed up for: to save lives."

Ocala police said they don't know who stopped on the side of the road to help the victim.

The victim's family wishes to remain anonymous, but the victim's son-in-law released a statement that said, "On behalf of our entire family, we are so thankful for the intervention of everyone involved on the side of I-75 that day. We send a heartfelt thank you. Without their help, our loved one wouldn't be here today."

