Ocala police investigate shooting that left 1 person injured

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 4:24 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Magnolia Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived, the alleged shooter and the victim were still at the scene.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound. Police said he is in critical condition.

The shooter surrendered his firearm and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.