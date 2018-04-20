News

Ocala police search for missing woman wearing hospital gown

Officers looking for Victoria Fiorillo, 39

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

Victoria Fiorillo.

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

Police tweeted Thursday that they are looking for Victoria Fiorillo, 39.

Officials said she was last seen leaving a medical facility near Southwest 27th Avenue wearing a gown, no shoes and a bandage on her head.

Fiorillo was described as a white woman who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 200-300 pounds. She has dark hair and light eyes.

"Please be on the lookout and contact Ocala PD immediately," officers tweeted

