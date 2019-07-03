Ocala police want to know who took a train for a joyride

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are looking for the person who took a train for a 10-mile joyride that included running it through a fence.

The general manager at Florida Northern Railroad reported the crime on Monday, saying that someone took the train Saturday afternoon.

Information from the locomotive's computer showed that the engine was turned on around 3:45 p.m. and began moving about an hour later.

Police said the train ran for about 10 miles with its brakes engaged the whole time then parked it back at the yard by about 7 p.m.

All 16 brake shoes on the $200,000 EMD GP9 Electric/diesel Locomotive #7033 will need to be replaced at $30 each and it's likely that the train suffered more damage because it was driven incorrectly. The fence the train ran through will also need to be repaired, costing an estimated $250.

Officials have not identified a suspect in the case.

