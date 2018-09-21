Ocala prison guard accused of trading drugs for sex with inmate

OCALA, Fla. - A trainee guard at a Florida prison had sex with an inmate in exchange for drugs, according to authorities.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that Nicholas Seaborn Jefferson, 26, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual misconduct.

An arrest report says Jefferson acknowledged having sex twice with the woman earlier this month at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala. He said he never forced her to have sex, according to officials.

The woman told officials the sex was payment for Jefferson bringing her suboxone, a prescription drug used to treat opioid addicts.

Jefferson was being held on $10,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.