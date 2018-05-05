Ocala shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning according to officials from the Ocala Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in a residential area near the intersection of Northeast 13th Street and Northeast 11th Avenue. They said there is no present threat to the community.

Officers said they found the man in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He's now receiving treatment at a local hospital, according to police.

Authorities said the cause of the shooting is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

