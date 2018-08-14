Ocala women, 22 and 28, die in crash on I-75

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An Ocala woman died in a crash on Interstate 75 on Monday, following a four-vehicle crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Monique Morrell was 28. Her passenger was killed as well, although troopers only identified the woman as a 22-year-old also from Ocala.

The collision took place about 1 p.m., near mile marker 349 in Marion County. No one else involved in the wreck suffered any injuries.

Morrell, who was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Jetta, was heading north on I-75, along with two semitrailers and a Nissan Rogue.

Leading up to the crash, Morrell was in the outside lane, one of the semis was in the center lane (with the other semi following behind it) and the Rogue was using the right lane, troopers said.

Morrell crossed into the center lane and into the path of the first semitrailer, which veered to the left in an attempt to avoid a crash, according to the FHP.

But the right side of Morrell’s car hit the right front of the truck. The truck then rotated clockwise and struck the left-front side of the Rogue.

The Jetta kept rotating and collided with the other semitrailer, before coming to a stop in another lane.

Morrell and her passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

