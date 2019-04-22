OCFR: 1 dead, 2 injured in multiple vehicle crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal car crash occured on Sunday involving two vehicles near North Apopka Vineland Drive and Dressage Drive, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Authorities said that the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash and the passenger of that vehicle was taken to the hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital, as well.

Apopka Vineland Drive is closed in both directions, according to authorities.

