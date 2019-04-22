OCFR: 2 dead, 1 injured in multiple vehicle crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were killed and another hospitalized following a fatal car crash on Sunday involving two vehicles near North Apopka Vineland Drive and Dressage Drive, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Authorities said the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Delric Freeman struck the left side of a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Bhowani Jagmohan as Jagmohan was attempting to make a left turn.

Jagmohan and another unidentified passenger were killed, authorities said.

Freeman suffered serious injuries and is in an Orlando hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

