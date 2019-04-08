OCFR: Drone finds missing body in lake

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found after the Orange County Fire Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff's Office conducted a water rescue on Sunday, according to authorities.

Orange County Fire Rescue said they received calls about a man acting weird around a lake near Twin Lake Drive in Gotha.

Authorities said a water rescue began with divers and drones looking for the man. Orange County Fire Rescue said a body was found in the water with the help of a drone and the body was transported to Health Center Hospital.

Authorities have not confirmed if the victim is alive or dead. This is an ongoing investigation.

