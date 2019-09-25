Ocoee family remembers loved one who died protecting them from storm

OCOEE, Fla. - The family of a man who died while preparing his home for Hurricane Dorian said they want to honor his memory.

Ocoee fire investigators said Joseph Walden, 55, climbed up a tree in his front yard on Suzette Drive on Sept. 2.

His family said he was trying to cut down large limbs before the storm's winds picked up.

Investigators said Walden fell 15 feet to his death.

"He was a wonderful, wonderful person. We are devastated," said Priscilla Ruiz, Walden's sister-in-law.

Three weeks after Walden's death, Ruiz said the family is still trying to cope with their loss.

To add to it, Ruiz said the family was left to defend Walden's memory on social media after some people made comments about the way he died.

"There was so much put online that was not true," she said. "People were making fun of him. 'Nature's way of taking care of business,' and things were said."

Ruiz said she will remember Walden as a man who worked two jobs to support his family, an animal lover and a man who, she said, would do anything for anybody.

"I miss him. I miss the conversations," she said. "I miss him coming in from work and always being happy. I miss that person a lot."

Ruiz and her family are raising money to help Walden's wife and his 15-year-old daughter.

If you would like to contribute, click here.

