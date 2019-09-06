Ocoee man, dog killed in head-on crash in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a head-on crash that left a man and dog dead in Clermont, police said.

Officials with the Clermont Police Department said the crash took place Thursday afternoon near Hancock Road and North Ridge Boulevard.

Police said 62-year-old Stephen Roberts, of Ocoee, was driving a red Scion north on Hancock Road when he crossed over the median and hit a maroon Lexus being driven by a 74-year-old woman in the southbound lanes of Hancock Road between North Ridge and West Post boulevards.

Roberts was taken to South Lake Hospital, where he died, officials said. A dog that was in the Scion with Roberts also died in the crash, police said.

The woman in the Lexus was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she is still in critical condition, according to police.

Police said it does not appear that speed played a role in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

