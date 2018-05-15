Man wanted to scout Ocoee elementary school for 'sexy boys,' police say

OCOEE, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested after posting on social media that he planned to target a local elementary school because he had seen "sexy boys" there, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Police said 19-year-old Kristopher Martin Oswald II was arrested Monday when authorities found him in his parked car with teddy bears at a local park.

The investigation began the day before when an anonymous tipster said he'd been chatting with Oswald on Grindr, a gay dating app, then when the conversation moved to Snapchat, Oswald began sending images that appeared to be child pornography, the arrest affidavit said.

Oswald also claimed during those messages that he had raped children in the past, according to authorities.

Oswald also said that he planned to target Thornebrooke Elementary School on Monday because he had seen "sexy boys" there and he wanted to "choose one," according to a news release.

The tipster agreed to meet with police and message Oswald as they supervised, the report said. During that conversation, Oswald shared his location, which helped authorities track him down to Central Park in Ocoee, police said.

Oswald was found sitting in his gray Ford Taurus with his pants unbuttoned and opened, according to the affidavit. He had coloring books, teddy bears, pacifiers, and both used and unused condoms and diapers in his car, the report said.

Police said they have reason to believe Oswald -- who has ties to Davenport, Clermont, Kissimmee, Gotha and Ocoee -- has targeted juveniles in the past.

A judge on Tuesday set Oswald's bond at $100,000. The judge ordered that he have no contact with anyone under 18, that he cannot visit any schools and that he is prohibited from having access to the internet or social media.

Police said additional charges are forthcoming pending the results of a search on Oswald's cellphone.

