Ocoee police host 'pop-up' games with children in community

OCOEE, Fla. - Police in Ocoee are hosting impromptu pickup games with children in the community as spring break continues.

"This is a busy week for our school resource officers," Ocoee Police Sgt. Mireya Ianuzzi said. "We tend to see a spike in crime when the kids are out, so it's important to reach out and be that positive role model that the kids need."

This is the second year the department has hosted "pop-up" games throughout the city.

"We've been doing popup games during the week at different parks throughout the city, different times, playing soccer, basketball, corn hole and they just have a really good time with the kids," she added.

Officers were seen Thursday at the Jim Beech Recreation Center, one of their many stops this week. It's become a tradition for when students are out of school.

"We're always looking for a different way to reach a different part of the community," Ianuzzi said.

Part of their mission is reaching the community so people know where to turn when they need it.

"They see it as an authority and also they respect more the cops and it creates a bond between them," parent Steffanie Amorim said. "I think it's amazing."

"They've built a trust and confidence that if they had something they wanted to report, it's important they would still see that officer even during summer break," Ianuzzi said.

The department has more "pop up" games planned for the rest of the week, and you can stay in the loop by checking our their Facebook page.

