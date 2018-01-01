Ocoee police seek man who attacked spa employee

OCOEE, Fla. - Ocoee police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who attacked a spa employee.

The man entered Herbal Spa & Massage at 203 N. Clarke Rd. around 8 p.m. Sunday.

After briefly speaking with a female employee about prices, the man said, "I'll be right back," and left the spa, police said.

Shortly after, the man entered the spa a second time and said he was ready, police said.

As the employee turned to walk towards the back of the business, the man sprayed some form of chemical into the employee's face, causing her to scream and run out the front door, police said.

The employee left the spa to the right, while the man exited towards the left. Police said as the employee began to run towards Hungry Howie's, she said she did not see the man anymore and returned to the spa.

The employee entered the spa and walked towards the back of the business to wash her face. Police said the man then re-entered the spa and approached the employee from behind as he attempted to put some type of rope around her neck.

The employee screamed and was able to push the man off her as she ran out the back door of the spa, police said. The man chased the employee out of the spa, but left in a dark-colored SUV as the employee ran towards Hungry Howie's asking for someone to call 911.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identify is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department or Crimeline.

