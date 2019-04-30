Ocoee police still looking for leads in 2016 homicide of 63-year-old woman

OCOEE, Florida - Officers with the Ocoee Police Department are still looking for leads in a 2016 homicide of a 63-year-old woman.

Police said on April 30, 2016, officers responded to a home on West Franklin Street in reference to an injured woman.

When investigators got the scene, they found Mary Anne Zosel.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Investigators said her death was ruled a homicide.

Officers said the suspect was probably someone the victim trusted and knew.

“We know that there was no forced entry so we are concluding or suspecting it was either somebody that she knew or it was a family member or someone she may have met and brought home to help out," said Ocoee Police Department spokesperson Lt. Mike Bryant in a 2016 interview. "But it was somebody who somehow got into the house, had her trust for a little while and for some reason the visit went bad."

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 407-905-3160.



