Ocoee police work to better understand growing autism in community

Ocoee police are hosting a meet and greet on April 26 to better get to know the Autism community.

OCOEE, Fla. - New estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 1 in 59 children in the United States have an autism spectrum disorder.

The Ocoee Police Department is working to better address the rising number of children on the spectrum, which have increased by 15 percent in two years.

The department is hosting a meet and greet for those living with autism and their families to meet with officers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the department's office on Ocoee Commerce Parkway.

"This is an educational opportunity for our officers," Deputy Chief Stephen McCosker said. "They'll see people with autism and how they react to different situations."

McCosker showed News 6 the relatively new kits in all the squad cars, filled with different sensory items to help officers if they encounter someone who lives with autism.

"When an officer realizes a child or adult has autism, it allows them to go ahead and slow down the interaction, adjust speech patterns, and figure out what's going to work best with that particular person," McCosker said.

Jo-Anne Houwers and her son Joey plan on meeting with officers. Houwers runs the Autism and Related Disabilities Gym Program, a free program she set up several years ago for her son, who is nonverbal. Her son, Joey, already wears a bracelet with his phone number that identifies him. To help others understand him, Houwers wants her son to meet each and every officer in her community.

"I want his face out there, I want people to see who he is because he is nonverbal," she said. "We've heard so many times about other kids getting tazed. They're not compliant, they don't know how to be compliant. So this way officers can learn, he's autistic so they can say 'Come here buddy,' and he will go."

This is the first time the department has hosted this kind of meet and greet with families directly affected by autism.

