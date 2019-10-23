Ocoee Publix debuts four new self-checkout scanners

OCOEE, Fla. - An Ocoee Publix debuted four new self-checkout scanners, putting shopping with a pleasure directly into the customers' hands.

These stations allow customers to scan, bag and pay for their groceries themselves instead of waiting in line for a Publix employee at the Fountains West Publix in Ocoee.

Customers had different opinions about the scanners and are unsure if they were a good idea. Olga Mahadeo found the scanners to be quick and efficient, allowing her to get in and out of the store.

"A lot of times, we've got to wait in line, and sometimes you've got to go fast. It's very convenient," Mahadeo said.

Bapsi Mixon, a Publix shopper, said she believes the scanners were a good alternative to shoppers with few items but believes they take away from the personal experience and customer service the grocery store provides.

"I can understand that probably some people like it better if they only have one or two items to rush through there," Mixon said.

Some shoppers said they're concerned about the new lanes. One costumer, who asked not to be named, told News 6 he plans not to use them since he worries they could potentially take jobs away from cashiers and baggers.

News 6 contacted a Publix spokesperson asking how or if these scanners will affect their employees' hours or if these lanes will be added to other locations. The grocery store representative did not immediately respond.

