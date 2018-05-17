OCSO: Man arrested in connection with clown mask robbery

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Martinez was arrested on Thursday in connection with a March gas station armed robbery.

Authorities said the robbery occurred at 7 a.m. on March 30 at the Chevron station at 7090 Aloma Avenue.

Deputies said two men between 18 and 25 years in age entered the station and demanded cash from the clerk working the register.

Surveillance footage from shows one of the men wearing a clown mask. The footage shows the other "Jason" mask like the one worn in the "Friday the 13th" movies.

Deputies also released photos of men believed to be the suspects without masks.

OCSO officials said Martinez was arrested due to a Crimeline tip.

