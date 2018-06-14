OCSO: Suspect believed to be involved in 25 burglaries in two counties

KISSIMMEE. Fla. - A man suspected of at least 25 burglaries in Osceola and Polk counties has been arrested, according to a news release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Yovany Aponte, 25, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, burglary of an occupied dwelling, resisting an officer without violence and grand theft.

Deputies said burglaries have been occurring in the Paradise Palms subdivision in Kissimmee since April. They said Aponte was identified as a suspect in May.

Aponte's arrest report said investigators followed Aponte on June 11 and observed him park his car in a subdivision adjacent to Paradise Palms. Aponte then jumped the fence between the two subdivisions and was seen "prowling in between houses," according to the arrest report.

Deputies said Aponte was later seen leaving a house on the 2000 block of Banana Palm Drive in the subdivision. They said Aponte was later found hiding in bushes near the front of the complex and was arrested after trying to escape on foot.

Aponte later admitted to breaking into the house on Banana Palm Drive as well as another house in the area. He's currently being held at the Osceola County Jail on $48,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.