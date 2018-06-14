OFD: Home evacuated due to carbon monoxide levels 10 times too high

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials from the Orlando Fire Department said a home on Ivanhoe Road in Orlando was evacuated after a car was left running overnight in the garage.

A news release from OFD said officials responded just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday to the home after its residents reported the running car. The two adults and three children that were sleeping inside the home had already evacuated by the time the fire department arrived and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to the release.

Officials said the OFD hazmat team tested found that the carbon monoxide levels in the house were 400 parts per million on the first floor and 140 parts per million on the second floor. It is unsafe for humans to spend more than eight hours with levels higher than 35 parts per million, officials said.

The New York Times reported that since 2006, at least 28 people have died and at least 45 have suffered injuries from carbon monoxide after leaving their cars running. The NYT report suggested many of these deaths may have been linked to people accidentally leaving keyless ignition vehicles running overnight.

Cars with keyless ignition allow drivers to start them by pressing a button as long as an electronic key fob is inside the car. The feature started being included in cars in the early 2000s.

A OFD spokesperson said the make and model of the car in the Orlando incident is unknown.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is created when fuel burns incompletely. OFD officials said symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness or headaches. They recommend having carbon monoxide alarms installed on every level of a home, and in the case of an alarm going off, immediately moving to a location with fresh air.

