Off-duty Brevard Sheriff's Office employee shot in Jacksonville incident

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Brevard County Sheriff's Office employee is recovering in a Jacksonville hospital after a shooting that stemmed from a dispute while visiting a hotel, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The shooting happened Sunday with Jacksonville sheriff’s agents contacting Brevard County sheriff’s officials about 10 a.m.

“The information received concerned an employee of the BCSO who had been involved in a shooting,” reported Tod Goodyear in a news release after an inquiry from FLORIDA TODAY. “The employee was off-duty visiting Jacksonville when the incident occurred.” Goodyear did not immediately verify whether sheriff's officials traveled to Jacksonville.

On Sunday, Jacksonville sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 4:45 a.m. at the Lexington Hotel, 1515 Prudential Drive. Deputies - who described the victim and the suspected shooters as "out-of-towners" - arrived and found a man with multiple gunshots in the hallway of one of the floors at the hotel, the agency reported.

The unidentified man was rushed to a hospital with serious "but non-life-threatening wounds," the agency reported. Police said the man had gotten into an argument with another man when he was shot. Hotel security responded and notified authorities about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, the agency reported.

Neither the Jacksonville or Brevard sheriff's departments would release the name of the off-duty employee and said that once the criminal investigation was completed in Jacksonville, a professional standards inquiry would be conducted of the incident by internal affairs investigators in Brevard.

