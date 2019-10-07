Off-duty deputy stops suspected purse-snatcher at DeLand Walmart

DELAND, Fla. - A deputy is being hailed a hero after he took down a suspected robber while off-duty.

Volusia County Deputy Myers was shopping at a Walmart on north Woodland Boulevard in DeLand Thursday night when he rushed to help a 75-year-old woman who said she was a victim to a robbery.

The woman told DeLand police she was shopping at the back of the store when a man came from behind and grabbed her purse. She was holding on to the strap and didn't let go as the man struggled to get the purse away from her, according to the police report. The woman started to scream for help as the man pulled her into a nearby aisle where she fell and hurt her knee. She told officers the fall forced her to let go of her purse.

The man, identified as Markee Parker, took off. A witness saw the 27-year-old running through the store and chased after him while alerting Myers.

Myers managed to stop Parker and put him in handcuffs.

The Volusia County deputy called local authorities and handed Parker over to DeLand Police.

Parker was trespassed from the store and is now facing a robbery charge.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.