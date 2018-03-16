Off-duty firefighter falls off bridge while saving woman from burning car

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty firefighter and another man fell off the St. Johns River bridge while saving a woman who was trapped in a burning vehicle after a crash Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 30-year-old Zachary Daniels was driving his four-door Honda westbound on State Road 528 when he failed to slow down and rear-ended a 1993 four-door Volvo.

The Volvo, driven by 54-year-old Rhonda Nagy, caught fire upon impact, the report said.

Off-duty Orange County Fire Rescue Lt. Jason McNally witnessed the crash and stopped to help. He and Daniels pulled Nagy from her burning vehicle and in the process they fell over the bridge and into the St. Johns River in Brevard County, according to the report.

Troopers said everyone involved in the crash walked away with only minor injuries.

