Officer involved in crash in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. - An officer was involved in a crash Saturday in Ocala, police said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.
Police said the officer was responding to a disturbance when he was involved in a crash at the intersection.
The officer and people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.
