Officer-involved shooting reported in West Melbourne

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - An officer-involved shooting was reported in West Melbourne on Friday evening, police department officials said.

The West Melbourne Police Department posted about the incident on Twitter shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The officer was not injured in the shooting, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened at Hammock Landing, a shopping center on Palm Bay Road.

The entrance to Hammock Landing off Norfolk Parkway is closed, officials said. Surrounding businesses are open.

No further details were immediately available.

