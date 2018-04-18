Motorcycle officer airlifted after crash with truck, Ormond Beach police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - An officer on a motorcycle who was responding to a call was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

The crash happened near Hand Avenue and Clyde Morris Boulevard around 3 p.m.

Officials said the Ormond Beach police officer was on his way to a call about a person armed with a gun when a white pickup truck that was in front of him made a U-turn, causing the motorcycle to strike the driver's side door of the truck.

The injured officer was airlifted to Halifax Hospital as a trauma alert.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, according to a news release.

Other officers responded to the report of the person with a gun, which turned out to be a false alarm.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

