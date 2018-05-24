Officer placed on leave after son posts Snapchat video with gun, officials say

EDGEWATER, Fla. - An officer has been placed on administrative leave after his juvenile son posted a video on Snapchat in which he and a friend handled firearms in an "irresponsible manner," according to the Edgewater Police Department.

The investigation began on Thursday when a woman contacted the Port Orange Police Department and told them that she had seen several videos on her son's Snapchat account in which two of her son's classmates handled firearms, according to a report.

Police said the boys were not making threats of violence in the videos.

The woman told officers that the boys were eighth grade students at the same school her son attends.

Officials said it was determined that an Edgewater Reserve Police Officer is the parent of at least one of the children in the videos. An Internal Affairs investigation has been initiated and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The firearms in the video were personally owned, but the officer will also have to turn in his department-issued firearm, according to Edgewater Chief of Police David Arcieri.

"I have zero tolerance for irresponsible gun ownership and we take this incident very seriously. It is by the grace of God we didn't have an accidental shooting and a dead child on our hands. We're very thankful for that," Arcieri said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

