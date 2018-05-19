Officer saves woman who ran to police headquarters while being attacked

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer sprang into action Thursday night when a woman ran to police headquarters for help.

Orlando police said the woman ran up to their employee security entrance gate, shouting that someone was attempting to strangle her.

Investigators said that Joshua Thomas, 25, was arrested for attempted murder and battery on a law enforcement officer after attacking his girlfriend in the police parking lot.

Police wrote in their report that the victim claimed the altercation began when Thomas pushed her down in their home. Fearing for her safety, the woman said, she ran to police headquarters.

An officer heard the woman shouting for help, and that's when the victim said Thomas told her, "If I'm going to die, you're going to die with me."

Orlando police said that Thomas placed the victim in a chokehold, and the officer wrote in his report that the victim's "eyes were beginning to roll towards the back of her head, and noticed her arms beginning to become limp."

Backup officers shocked Thomas with a stun gun and pepper-sprayed him.

The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries and is expected to be OK.

Thomas remains in custody at the Orange County jail, where he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.