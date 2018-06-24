Officer shoots possibly suicidal man after he raised his gun, police say

St. Cloud, Fla. - An officer from the St. Cloud Police Department shot a man Saturday after he raised his weapon toward officers, according to SCPD officials.

A news release from the department said officers received multiple calls around 11:30 p.m. about a possibly suicidal man in a residence on the 1000 block of Tennessee Avenue. The release staid the residence has an "extensive history of similar calls."

Police said the subject had a handgun. Officers said he ignored their commands and then raised the gun, which prompted one officer to shoot the man.

Officials said the man was immediately given first aid and was then transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he is in stable condition. They said the officer who shot has been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducts an investigation.

