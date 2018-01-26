Officer taken to hospital after being exposed to meth lab during traffic stop

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police officer was taken to an area hospital after being exposed to a meth lab Thursday night, the Lake Mary Police Department said.

Police said the officer made a traffic stop at the intersection of Flagg Lane and Lake Emma Road around 6 p.m. Inside, the officer found a small meth lab set up.

Two men, who were not identified, were arrested, police said.

Lake Mary police officials said the officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but is OK.

