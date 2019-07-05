Officers guard freezer section after ice cream incident

ORLANDO, Fla. - Keller Public Safety has posted photos of officers guarding the freezer section after the ice cream incident that went viral.

A 17-year-old San Antonio, Texas girl is accused of licking ice cream out of a Blue Bell container and putting the dessert back in the freezer section of the store.

The officers posted a tongue-in-cheek photo of their arms crossed while wearing sunglasses in front of the ice cream to make sure this did not happen again. Investigators used the hashtag #NotOnOurWatch

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.