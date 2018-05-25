Officer's name released in Winter Park police-involved shooting

A bullet hole in the window of a Winter Park home were a man was shot by police on May 17, 2018.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Officials on Friday released the name of a Winter Park police officer who shot a man armed with an "AR-style rifle" May 16.

Officer Justin Vincent, who has been employed at the Winter Park Police Department since 2015, was the only officer to fire a weapon during the incident, according to a news release. Officials said he has not been involved in any other officer-involved shootings.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Mead Avenue after officers were called to a home in reference to a disturbance.

"Upon arriving on scene at the residence, officers encountered an armed resident at the home who was in possession of an AR-style rifle," Winter Park police Lt. John Montgomery said.

Vincent fired his weapon, injuring the man, according to a news release.

The name of the man and the extent of his injuries have not been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard protocol.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

