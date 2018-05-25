Officer's name released in Winter Park police-involved shooting

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Officials on Friday released the name of a Winter Park police officer who shot a man armed with an "AR-style rifle" May 16.
Officer Justin Vincent, who has been employed at the Winter Park Police Department since 2015, was the only officer to fire a weapon during the incident, according to a news release. Officials said he has not been involved in any other officer-involved shootings.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Mead Avenue after officers were called to a home in reference to a disturbance.
"Upon arriving on scene at the residence, officers encountered an armed resident at the home who was in possession of an AR-style rifle," Winter Park police Lt. John Montgomery said.
Vincent fired his weapon, injuring the man, according to a news release.
The name of the man and the extent of his injuries have not been released.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard protocol.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
