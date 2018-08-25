Officers searching for alleged hit-and-run vehicle after body found in road

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run Saturday morning is still at-large, according to officials from the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police are still searching for the vehicle, which they said is a Honda with front-end and windshield damage.

Officers said they responded to the 600 block of North Nova Road around 2:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call about the body of a man lying in the street. The man was determined to be the victim of a hit-and-run crash, according to police.

A car part found at the scene helped investigators determine the make of the vehicle.

The victim has not yet been identified as officers attempt to locate his next of kin.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department at 386-671-5319 or report the tip anonymously by text message to 274637 or on the DBPD website.

