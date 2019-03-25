Officers unable to catch speeding motorcyclist before crash, police say

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - A speeding motorcyclist spotted by two officers in different locations died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing, according to the Sebastian Police Department.

On March 23, an officer reported seeing the driver speeding in the 1600 block of U.S. 1 around 2:02 a.m. but said he was unable to catch up to him.

A short time later, a second officer tried to pull over the speeding motorcyclist near Laconia Street and Tulip Drive but was unsuccessful.

The driver was then seen speeding south on Barber Street. The red motorcycle was later found near Nebraska Circle, where it seemed to have lost control and crashed. Officers arrived at the scene and administered first aid.

The driver, Timothy C. Left II, 45, was later pronounced dead by emergency medical services.

It was later determined Left II was driving on a suspended license and without a motorcycle endorsement.

The crash is still under investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.