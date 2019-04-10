Official date announced for finale of IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney has announced the official date for the finale of IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth.

The last show will be on Sept. 30.

A new fireworks show will debut on Oct. 1 at Epcot's World Showcase Lagoon.

The Reflections of Earth show started in October 1999.

Disney Parks made the announcement on YouTube on Tuesday.

The new show will feature the past, present and future of Disney.

Songs familiar to Disney fans are going to be framed in a different way, according to park officials.

