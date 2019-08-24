Officials: Gas leak reported on Michigan Avenue, businesses evacuated

ORLANDO, Fla. - A section of Michigan Avenue has been shut down due to a gas leak Saturday afternoon.
According to officials, businesses around the leak were evacuated.
Pictures from the scene show a thick white smoke coming from the street.
The Orlando Fire Department wrote on Twitter:
"HazMat team on scene of a gas leak. W. Michigan St. is blocked off between S. Division Ave and I-4. TECO on scene working to control it. Nearby businesses evacuated as a precaution."
Authorities tell News 6 that utility workers hit a gas line during construction on the street.
