Officials: Gas leak reported on Michigan Avenue, businesses evacuated

ORLANDO, Fla. - A section of Michigan Avenue has been shut down due to a gas leak Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, businesses around the leak were evacuated.

Pictures from the scene show a thick white smoke coming from the street.

The Orlando Fire Department wrote on Twitter:

"HazMat team on scene of a gas leak. W. Michigan St. is blocked off between S. Division Ave and I-4. TECO on scene working to control it. Nearby businesses evacuated as a precaution."

Authorities tell News 6 that utility workers hit a gas line during construction on the street.

