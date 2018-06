STARKE, Fla. - Officials are working to find a missing Army Reserve officer who vanished during training in North Florida.

According to the Florida National Guard, the officer, who is from Alabama, disappeared Thursday while attending an exercise at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center near Starke.

Deputies from as far away as Pasco County were called in to help with the search.

Officials have not released the name of the soldier.

