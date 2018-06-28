Florida officials suspend controlled burns after 36 homes burn down

EASTPOINT, Fla. - Florida officials have suspended the practice of controlled burns statewide while they investigate how the forest management tool managed to destroy 36 homes in north Florida.

The fire occurred Sunday in the coastal community of Eastpoint near the historic town of Apalachicola in Florida's Panhandle.

Officials are offering up to $5,000 to each household affected by the fire to pay for emergency living expenses, including temporary housing and food. The state also plans to set up a claims office for affected residents.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement that a private company was contracted to burn 480 acres (194 hectares) on June 18. The agency said 580 acres (235 hectares) of private land separated the controlled burn from the Eastpoint neighborhood.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.