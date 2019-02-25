Officials provide new details in Fla. massage parlor sex sting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The state attorney's office in Palm Beach County held a news conference Monday afternoon in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation that resulted in NFL team owner Robert Kraft facing charges of soliciting prostitution.

Kraft, a 77-year-old billionaire who owns the New England Patriots, is among nearly 200 people linked to several Florida day spas and massage parlors suspected of being used for prostitution and targeted by law enforcement during a monthslong investigation into sex trafficking.

Kraft visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter twice, police said. Video footage shows him receiving "paid acts" in a room at the spa and surveillance video shows him being driven to the spa, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said Friday.

Kraft faces two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution.

State attorney's spokesman Mike Edmondson said the charges are second-degree misdemeanors and generally carry no more than a 60-day sentence in county jail.

Kraft, who has a home in Palm Beach, has retained a defense attorney in Florida, Edmondson said.

Edmondson says that once a warrant is issued, a Palm Beach County clerk would sign the warrant and an announcement would be made by the State Attorney's Office in Palm Beach.

Kraft would not need to appear in Jupiter on the two counts, according to Edmondson. His attorney could appear on his behalf.

A spokesperson for Kraft has denied that he committed a crime.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further," the spokesperson said.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

CNN contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.