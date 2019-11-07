Officials urge public to plan ahead of busy weekend in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Transportation leaders are urging everyone in Orlando to plan ahead this weekend with several big events happening downtown.

The largest event, the Electric Daisy Carnival, is expected to bring an extra 75,000 people every day of the music festival, which runs from Friday until Sunday.

Several events are also scheduled at the Amway Center and Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, as well as the city's Veterans Day parade, which is Saturday.

"If you're going to drive, plan your trip," transportation engineer Chris Cairns said. "Give yourself some extra time."

Cairns said several roads will be closed in advance of the events, which could cause additional traffic delays.

"For example, Orange Avenue will be closed Saturday morning to get ready for the Veterans Day parade and will be open right after the parade," Cairns said.

"There are some roads closed right now around Camping World Stadium."

Additional ride-share hubs will be opened a move that was made after previous simultaneous events at Amway Center and Camping World Stadium created transportation problems.

LYMMO will also be running additional routes and longer hours in anticipation of the influx of attendees.

"The main thing is we don't have it all getting out at once and the shuttle is routed so it's not going to get stuck in the middle of everything," Cairns said.

After this weekend, the city said workers will study data gathered from the events to help prepare for future transportation issues.

