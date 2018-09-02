Officials use stun gun on man attacking beachgoers, lifeguard

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was attacking random people on the beach, along with a Volusia County lifeguard, which prompted officers to use a stun gun on him, officials said Sunday.

“As our officers arrived on scene, the suspect refused commands (and) approached one of them aggressively, at which time he was Tased,” said AV Jenkins, the deputy chief of operations for Volusia County Beach Safety.

The incident took place Sunday morning. The man was subdued after he took off into the ocean.

No one was seriously hurt, Jenkins said.

Officials didn't release any other details.

