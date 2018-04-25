KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Drivers in the area of Interstate 4 near State Road 417 were advised to use "extreme caution" Tuesday night due to the smoke coming from a 45-acre brush fire that might be affecting the highway, officials said.

At last check, the wildfire, burning in Kissimmee, was 40 percent contained, according to the Florida Fire Service.

Nothing is threatened at this time, the Orlando FFS said on its Twitter page.

