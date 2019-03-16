Oh, boy: April the Giraffe gives birth again

This photos provided by Animal Adventure Park shows April the Giraffe with her new male calf on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Harpursville, N.Y.(Animal Adventure Park via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. - April the Giraffe has once again given birth in front of an enthralled YouTube audience.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, said April gave birth to a healthy male calf around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. They say more than 300,000 watched live.

Park officials say the newborn giraffe was on its feet by 1:27 p.m., and nursing by 1:51 p.m.

April drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri (tah-JEER'-ee). That came as a surprise for the small zoo 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

This is April's fifth calf and the second for her and Oliver.



